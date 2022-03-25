GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets through the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute puppy and “giant fluffball” of a cat.

If you’re looking for a dog, consider Violet, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix with a silver-black coat and white socks. She’s social with everyone and loves to snuggle. She does well in the car. She’s still a puppy, so she chews on things and needs to have play time.

O’Riley. (Courtesy)

If you’re a cat person, maybe O’Riley is for you. He’s a 3-year-old domestic longhaired cat weighing in at 12 pounds. The shelter says O’Riley is initially shy but once he gets to know you he is very sweet.

“If you are searching for a giant fluffball of a cat, O’Riley is the one for you!” the shelter said.

He can be adopted at Chow Hound at Knapp’s Crossing.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.