Oreo is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an outgoing puppy and a senior cat.

Oreo is an 8-month-old hound mix that is ready to meet his forever family. This sweet dog loved playing with a dog who has since been adopted and is waiting for his next playmate.

Mabel is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Mabel is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair who is “clearly not happy about ending up homeless in her golden years,” the shelter said. She would rather be spending her days sitting on a quiet couch getting petted while watching the birds out the window.

The shelter said once she gets settled into her new home she will likely relax and begin to show her true nature.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.