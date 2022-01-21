KCAS Pets of the Week: Neptune and Sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you thinking about adding a new furry friend to your life? Well, look no further than Kent County Animal Shelter.

One of this week’s pets is Neptune, a middle-aged Boxer mix who the shelter says is a “puppy at heart.” His foster family says he is potty trained, does some tricks and loves vegetables. He has even learned the sound of the veggie drawer opening! Neptune’s favorite activities are napping and watching squirrels out the window.

The other pet this week is Sky, a 1-year-old female American Staffordshire terrier. She is very energetic and social, great for a family who loves being active — hiking, running and walking.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.