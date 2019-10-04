KCAS Pets of the Week: Nathan and Peppy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for the perfect pup to walk or hold, this week’s pets of the week have you covered.

First up is Nathan. He’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has spent too long at the Kent County Animal Shelter, waiting for his forever home. Volunteers say he is the best pup any volunteer could ask to walk with.

Next is Peppy. He’s a 3-year-old Chihuahua who came to the KCAS after his owner passed away. Peppy lives with other dogs, so he would be OK in a home with more than one pooch. Although he’s energetic, he also behaves when held and likes being scratched.

For more information about Nathan, Peppy or any other pet up for adoption, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.