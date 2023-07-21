GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are sweet and snuggly dogs.

Sylvan is a 10-month old boxer/Labrador retriever mix. He came to the shelter after being hit by a car. The crash cost him one of his back legs. He’s still very active, but would do better in a home without stairs. He’s very sweet and loves treats.

Sylvan is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (July 21, 2023)

Nancy is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She’s living with a foster, who says she is very snuggly and loves food. She likes to go on walks, does well on a leash so you can ride your bike, and enjoys riding in the car. She knows basic commands like sit, stay, lay down and shake, and recently learned to roll over. She is housetrained.

Because Nancy is in foster, you should call the shelter to arrange to meet her.

Nancy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Nancy is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.