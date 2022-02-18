KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Anna

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cuddly dog and a playful kitten.

Muffin, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, loves to cuddle with and is very affectionate toward people she knows well. Though it can take her a bit to get comfortable with new people, she is generally friendly. She’s also energetic and loves to play with toys.

Muffin is currently living with a foster family. She is housetrained and also has some basic command training.

You could also choose Anna, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. The shelter says likes to play and run around but can also be a couch potato. She generally gets along with other cats.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

