GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs with different personalities.
First, you could take home Motto, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix.
The shelter says he’s calm and enjoys exploring the outdoors on walks. He does well on a leash. Staff described him as a “big goofy fella.”
If you’re looking for a more energetic dog, Gus might be for you. A boxer mix who is about a year old, he came to the shelter as a stray.
Shelter staff said he is sweet and loves to make new friends. He’s plenty active — one of his favorite toys is his tennis ball — but also likes to cuddle. He loves treats, does well in the car and knows how to sit. Generally, he gets along with other dogs.
In the News 8 studio Friday, Gus was very curious about the moving robotic cameras.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.