GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs with different personalities.

First, you could take home Motto, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Motto, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (April 8, 2022)

The shelter says he’s calm and enjoys exploring the outdoors on walks. He does well on a leash. Staff described him as a “big goofy fella.”

If you’re looking for a more energetic dog, Gus might be for you. A boxer mix who is about a year old, he came to the shelter as a stray.

Shelter staff said he is sweet and loves to make new friends. He’s plenty active — one of his favorite toys is his tennis ball — but also likes to cuddle. He loves treats, does well in the car and knows how to sit. Generally, he gets along with other dogs.

In the News 8 studio Friday, Gus was very curious about the moving robotic cameras.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.