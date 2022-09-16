GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a fluffy bunny and an ‘easy’ dog.

Patches is a lop-earned rabbit who came to the shelter as a stray. No one claimed him, so he’s ready for a new forever home. The shelter says he’s very social and nice.

If you’re a dog person, you can choose Monty, a 4-year-old boxer mix. He likes to snuggle and take naps but also loves going for walks. He is house-trained, knows commands and does well being left home alone during the day. His foster family says he’s the “easiest dog.”

Because Monty is staying with a foster family, if you want to meet him, you should call the shelter ahead of time to set up a visit.

Monty is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.