GRAD RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two easy dogs.

Connor is an 8-year-old shepherd mix that shelter staff calls an “old gentleman.” Because he’s older, he’s pretty mellow and not as active. He’s also very smart and knows lots of commands, including sit and shake. He gets along well with other dogs.

Connor is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (March 24, 2023)

Monty is a 5-year-old boxer mix who has been featured as an adoptable pet before. The shelter describes him as a “bundle of sass,” but also noted his foster says he’s “the easiest dog.” He likes to snuggle and nap, but also take long walks. He is house trained, knows commands and can stay home alone.

Monty is staying with a foster, so anyone who want to meet him should call ahead to arrange it.

Monty is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Monty is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.