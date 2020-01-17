KCAS Pets of the Week: Miss P and Tua

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Miss P and Tua.

Miss P is a 2-year-old fawn American Staffordshire Terrier. Miss P is short and stocky, making her the cutest character who loves to cuddle.

Tua is a 1-year-old brindle and white American Staffordshire Terrier who came in as a stray. He is said to be very energetic and always happy.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.