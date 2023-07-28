Veronica is waiting for her forever home at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two loveable dogs.

Misha is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who spends her days hanging out in the office, napping in the peace and quiet. She loves to give endless kisses and will welcome you into her inner circle with just a few treats.

The shelter said she was at the shelter for almost five months last year and was returned “due to no fault of her own.” She has been waiting for her forever home for two months.

Veronica is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Veronica is a spunky 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This sweet girl has had meetings with children and has done well, the shelter said.

Even though she has made dog friends at the shelter, she is stressed. The shelter said she misses having a couch to sleep on and a friend to snuggle, go on hikes and play with.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.