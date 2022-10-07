Misha is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to join your family.

Misha is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix who has been looking for her fur-ever family for two months.

The shelter said this 80 pound bundle of love is the perfect mix of chill and play. She has her own suite at the shelter and can often be found lounging on her futon.

Booberry or “Boo” is a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who is looking for a snuggle buddy.

Boo is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

The shelter said he 13 pounds and loves treats. You’ll always have a shadow with Boo in your house.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.