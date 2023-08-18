GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs, one spunky and one sweet.

Regan is a 7-year-old American Staffordshire terrier/Australian cattle dog mix. At about 80 pounds, she’s “a little chunky,” shelter director Angela Hollinshead said, and probably needs a diet. She has lived with kids, cats other dogs before. She’s smart, gets excited to ride in the car and can be energetic in short bursts.

Regan is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Aug. 18, 2023)

Mira is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was first with the shelter as a puppy in 2022, was adopted out and then came back to the shelter. Staff says she’s “the best girl.” She does well around cats, other dogs and kids. She may be shy at first but is very sweet once she gets to know you.

Mira is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.