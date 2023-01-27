GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play.

Pi, named after the math term, is a 2-year-old Dachshund mix. He’s social and funny. He loves to ride in the car and play fetch. He doesn’t know many commands but is food-motivated so he should be primed to learn.

Minerva is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says she’s been at the shelter longer than most of the animals there — about four months — and is ready for her home. She’s shy at first but loves to play and cuddle once she gets comfortable with someone.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.