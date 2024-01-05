GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two friendly dogs.

First is Meaty, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter describes him as “the sweetest, goofiest, funniest, cuddliest you could ever hope to meet.”

“This sweet, friendly and cuddly jester is looking for his forever home where rolling over for belly rubs are in demand,” the shelter said.

Cedar is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that enjoys exploring her surroundings and spending quality time with people. The shelter says she is a friendly soul who will greet you with a wagging tail.

“Cedar’s vibrant personality is sure to light up any home. Adopt Cedar and add a spark of joy to your life,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.