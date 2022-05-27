GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a dog who we’ve introduced you to before and a puppy we’re meeting for the first time.
Martin is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who has been featured as a pet of the week before. Described as a “sensitive soul,” he loves people and to cuddle. He will need a calm home with a solid routine where he has room to adjust, the shelter says. But a perk: he likes crunchy treats that are cheap.
If you want a puppy, consider Rice. He’s a beautiful Siberian husky mix between 10 and 12 weeks old who came to the shelter as a stray. He’s little now but the shelter reminded potential owners that he’s going to get big and that huskies are generally pretty vocal.
Rice is a typical puppy, the shelter said, who is energetic and curious. He loves to chew and play — though he loves to nap, too. If you’re looking for a high-energy husky, Rice might be right for your family.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.