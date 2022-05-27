GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a dog who we’ve introduced you to before and a puppy we’re meeting for the first time.

Martin is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who has been featured as a pet of the week before. Described as a “sensitive soul,” he loves people and to cuddle. He will need a calm home with a solid routine where he has room to adjust, the shelter says. But a perk: he likes crunchy treats that are cheap.

Martin is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

If you want a puppy, consider Rice. He’s a beautiful Siberian husky mix between 10 and 12 weeks old who came to the shelter as a stray. He’s little now but the shelter reminded potential owners that he’s going to get big and that huskies are generally pretty vocal.

Rice is a typical puppy, the shelter said, who is energetic and curious. He loves to chew and play — though he loves to nap, too. If you’re looking for a high-energy husky, Rice might be right for your family.

Rice is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (May 27, 2022)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.