GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a wiggly puppy.

Martin is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. Shelter staff says he loves to cuddle and be the center of attention, plus walks in the park. He is very trainable and knows how to sit and lie down. The shelter says he belongs in a home with a consistent daily routine.

Or you might want to bring home Ciabatta, a 5-month-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He loves chasing balls and treats. He’s generally fun, happy and social. He’s a quick learner and has been trained to sit.

Martin, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Ciabatta, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.