GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelters has plenty to choose from, including this week’s featured adoptable pets.

Banana is an American Staffordshire terrier mix. He came to the shelter as a stray, so his precise age isn’t known, but the shelter thinks he is around 9 years old. He is very social and is believed to have lived with cats and dogs. He’s pretty friendly and laid back who’s looking for a relaxed home.

Banana is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

This is the third time that Martin has been featured as an adoptable pet of the week. He’s a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who has been living with a foster family. The fosters say he loves people and to hang out indoors with a bone, but also to run around outside and relax by the pool. The fosters say he recently was intrigued by the smell of a turtle but scared when the turtle stuck its head out of its shell.

Martin is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Martin is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

If you’re in the Battle Creek area and you want a cat, the Companion Cats rescue is offering a deal on adoptions Friday through Sunday. All cats, who are fixed, tested, vaccinated and microchipped, are available for a $50 adoption fee.

Normally, kittens are $100 to adopt at Companion Cats and adult cats $80. Best Friends Animal Society is covering the discounted fee this weekend.

Companion Cats at Hoag Street near Union Street, near the Calhoun County Animal Shelter, is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, email Companion Cats at companioncats@yahoo.com or call 269.569.4152.