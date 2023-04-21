GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Marge and Jenson.

Marge is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says she is very social, loves rides in the car and enjoys being outside.

“She’s pretty spunky. When she gets really excited she jumps around and does a little prance,” shelter director Angela Hollinshead said.

Marge is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (April 21, 2023)

Jenson is 2 years old and has been with the shelter since November. He is in foster care and the shelter said he is “affectionate, sweet and a sensitive boy.”

Jenson’s foster parents say he is great with other pets and has been a perfect house guest.

Jenson poses for a picture in his foster home with his cat friend. (Courtesy KCAS)

The animal shelter received a $90,000 donation Thursday from a woman who had a love for animals. The money will go toward replace an X-ray machine that is more than two decades old, a large outside enclosure for dogs and animal emergency care.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.