KCAS Pets of the Week: Malinda and Seth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Malinda and Seth.

Malinda is a 3-year-old cat. She’s described as quite shy, but also very loving.

Or you could choose Seth, a beagle puppy who was found as a stray. He’s adorable and easy-going and loves to give kisses. He won’t be available to go to a home until Monday, but you can start filling out the paperwork Friday.

For more information on adopting Malinda, Seth or any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.