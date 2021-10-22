KCAS Pets of the week: Leif and Merle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent Count Animal Shelter are two puppies looking for homes.

The first dog is Leif, an 8-month-old pointer mix. Though he has an unusual front paw that may be the result of a birth defect, he never lets it slow him down. He is energetic and makes new friends easily.

You could also choose 3-month-old Merle. Shelter workers say he’s calm, intuitive and well-behaved. He still needs training, but his demeanor means he’ll likely take to it well.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.