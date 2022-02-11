KCAS Pets of the Week: Leia and Snickers

Leia (left) and Snickers (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re considering getting a pet, the Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty looking for a good home.

You can choose Leia, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. The shelter said she is loyal and loving. She loves to play, especially with tennis balls. She is housetrained.

If you want a cat, you may consider Snickers, a 5-year-old calico. She’s an independent and quiet cat, but she is also described as loving. She generally gets along well with other dogs and cats.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.