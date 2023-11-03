GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs that are believed to be mother and daughter.

Lala is a 56-pound Husky mix. She is believed to be around 2 years old.

Ki is a 37-pound Husky mix. She is believed to be around 10 months old.

Lala is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Ki is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

The pair were found together running loose in Wyoming. They were wearing harnesses at the time. The shelter said they are very social with people. They love to go for walks and hang out together.

The shelter said Lala is more of a social butterfly, and Ki follows her lead when it comes to meeting new people.

“We are not requiring them to go home together as such requirement can extend their stay at the shelter significantly. With that said, if someone would like to adopt them together, that would be fine as well,” Namiko Ota-Noveskey, program supervisor at the shelter, said in an email.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.