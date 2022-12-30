GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking to add a four-legged friend to your family for the new year? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cat and a dog, who are ready for a forever home.

Kubo is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is described as a low-key big guy, weighing in at 84 pounds. He loves being pet, taking car rides and going for walks, especially with his dog friend Mrs. Potato.

Sophie is a 10-year-old Domestic Long Hair mix with gorgeous green eyes and long soft fur. Even though she may be 10 years old, she is described as a spunky senior who loves to relax on the couch in a nice quiet home.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.