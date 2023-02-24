GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoption pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two lovable dogs.
Ms. Flo is a 10-month-old Border Collie mix. This snuggle bug thinks she is a lap dog and knows a few skills like “sit.”
She is energetic and the shelter said she would do well with a family that is active.
Kubo is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been featured as a pet of the week before. The shelter says he’s one of its longest-staying residents.
“He is such a good boy!” the shelter said.
He was a “perfect gentleman” on a recent weekend with a volunteer, enjoying treats and a toy at a pet store and getting along well with the volunteer’s own dog. He is good on a leash and in the car.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.