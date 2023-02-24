GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoption pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two lovable dogs.

Ms. Flo is waiting for her forever home at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Ms. Flo is a 10-month-old Border Collie mix. This snuggle bug thinks she is a lap dog and knows a few skills like “sit.”

She is energetic and the shelter said she would do well with a family that is active.

Kubo is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been featured as a pet of the week before. The shelter says he’s one of its longest-staying residents.

“He is such a good boy!” the shelter said.

He was a “perfect gentleman” on a recent weekend with a volunteer, enjoying treats and a toy at a pet store and getting along well with the volunteer’s own dog. He is good on a leash and in the car.

Kubo (right) is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. Here, he shares a pup cup with another dog who is not up for adoption. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.