Kiwi (left) and Lady Jo (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cuddly dog and a playful kitten.

Lady Jo is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves to cuddle. She has lived with other dogs and shelter staff thinks she will do well with children. This social, outgoing pup is missing spending her days laying on the couch in a quiet home.

Since arriving at the shelter, she’s joined the welcoming committee, greeting visitors from behind the front counter.

Kiwi is a 3-month-old domestic short-hair mix. This playful kitten loves to play chase with her toy. The shelter’s staff thinks she will be a medium size cat when she’s fully grown.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.