KCAS Pets of the Week: Kishka and Takido

Takido (left) and Kishka (right) are up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Oct. 15, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Pets of the Week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a pair of dogs whose owner recently died and need a new home.

Takido and Kishka, both 5 years old, are good-natured and love to go on trips. They do well in the car and with meeting new people.

Takido loves snacks and playing with as many toys as possible. Kishka is more mellow and likes hanging around on the couch with people.

The animal shelter would like to adopt the pair out together because they are bonded and because doing so would likely ease the stress of a new household after their owner’s death.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.