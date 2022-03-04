KCAS Pets of the Week: King, Radar and Andre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With spring nearing, maybe you’re looking to get outdoors more and you want a buddy to go with you. A dog could be your best friend on a walk or run.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is ready to adopt out Radar, a 3-year-old cattle dog mix. The shelter says he loves to play with toys and other dogs. He’s a little shy with people at first, but very loving once he has warmed up to you.

Or you could pick King, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He loves to cuddle with his foster family and has gotten along well with other dogs as well as kids. Tennis balls are his favorite toy.

You might be the right person for Andre, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. He has been with the shelter for a while and has been a featured pet of the week before. He is playful, outgoing and goofy. Shelter staff says he gets along with kids. In the WOOD TV8 studio Friday, he showed off some of his training: He can sit and shake on command. He is also housetrained.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.