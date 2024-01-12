GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a green-eyed cat and a playful pup.

First is Judas, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is 75 pounds of fun and snuggles who loves to play with toys and other dogs.

“Judas is the perfect catch, but we also have 42 other dogs of all shapes and sizes available for adoption,” the shelter said.

Sybill is an 8-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix with green eyes and a little spot on her nose. Even though she is past her kitten years, the shelter says you can sometimes find her batting around some toys.

“Sybill would love to spend the blizzardy weekend snuggled up on your couch,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.