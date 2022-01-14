KCAS Pets of the Week: Johnny and Fender

Two pets available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter: left to right, Johnny and Fender.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a new addition to your family this year? There are plenty of pets to choose from at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

You could pick Johnny, a 6-year-old German Shepherd mix. The shelter says he is a big happy dog who just loves his toys and the snow.

Or, if you are looking for a feline, you could pick Fender, a 2-year-old male with a tabby coat and stunning eyes to match. The shelter says his favorite place to nap is inside the cat tree, but the staff is pretty sure he won’t pass up a good cardboard box.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.