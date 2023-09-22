GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an energetic dog and a quiet kitten.

Joey is an energetic 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix that loves to play with other dogs and go for walks. Once he gains trust, he loves to curl up with his favorite people. He is crate trained and is very food motivated which helps with training.

Joey is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

He is currently enjoying some time in a foster home but will be coming back to the shelter soon.

“Joey will be hanging out in the shelter’s real-life room which is less stressful than the kennels, but he really doesn’t enjoy shelter life. Staff would love to find him a home as soon as possible so he doesn’t have to spend much time here,” the shelter said in a statement.

Katie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Katie is a 7-month-old domestic short hair who is patiently waiting for her new home. This quiet cat is often seen lounging in her favorite spots at the shelter and curled up in her soft blankets. When she gets interested in playtime, she enjoys chasing and batting at all the toys she can find.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.