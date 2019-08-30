KCAS Pets of the Week: JD and Beia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a dog to add to the family, consider this week’s pets of the week.

JD is an American Bulldog mix. He is about 6 years old and has a smile on his face every day.

He would love an active family that plays with him every day. However, he will need a home without cats.

Next up is Beia, a terrier mix. She is about 7 years old. She is laid-back and gets along with other animals.

In addition, the Kent County Animal Shelter is still waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.