KCAS Pets of the Week: Jax and Lucky
Left to right: Jax and Lucky, who were available at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of June 7, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking for someone to liven up your household during the summer break lull? The Kent County Animal Shelter has you covered.

"Now that the kids are out of school, this is probably the best time to maybe add someone to the family," said Jessica Kooistra with KCAS.

An undated photo of Jax , who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of June 7, 2019.

Jax is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. This 43-pound pup loves to play with all kinds of toys and gives kisses. He's a happy dog who appears to be house-trained, and would fair best in a home without cats.
An undated photo of Lucky, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of June 7, 2019.

Lucky is an 11-year-old rat terrier mix. This 16-pound dog likes car rides and quiet time. He also loves going on walks and does well on a leash.

Lucky would do best in a home with older children and may need a brush-up course on house training.

Kooistra said the shelter is full and you won't have trouble finding the right fit for your family.

"If anyone is looking for an animal – cat dog, any size, color breed, I mean we have everything right now. So, over 40 animals up for adoption right now. So please come see us," she said.

For more about Jax, Lucky or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.