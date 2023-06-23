GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your family, check out this week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Lennie is a 5-month-old Domestic Short Hair mix who loves to play with anything that moves. After he is tuckered out from playing, shelter staff say he loves to snuggle up on a warm pillow.

Izza is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was described by shelter staff as “quite a character.” She has been with the shelter since February. She likes to roll and roll in the grass. She’s shy around new people, but her affection can easily be bought with treats.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.