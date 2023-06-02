GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a lazy girl and a dog who’s a “character.”

Corndog, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix, was brought to the shelter as a stray. She had a number of health problems at the time but most have been resolved, though she will likely have chronic ear infections. Despite that, shelter staff says she is very sweet. She has made friends with another shelter dog named Arlo. Mostly, she’s lazy and likes to lounge around. She knows how to sit and loves riding in the car.

Corndog is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Izza is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was described by shelter staff as “quite a character.” She has been with the shelter since February. She likes to roll and roll in the grass. She’s shy around new people but her affection can easily be bought with treats.

The shelter is hoping to adopt out 50 dogs by the end of next week. To make that happen, dog adoption fees are simply the cost of a license — of between $10 and $17 — through June 10.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.