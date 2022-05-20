GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who already know some commands.

Bessy is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. She’s very smart and knows several basic commands including sit, shake and speak. The shelter says she’s also very relaxed and likes to lounge around.

Hopper is a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He loves tennis balls and playing in the water. He knows some basic commands like sit and down. He rides well in the car and is accustomed to a leash.

Hopper is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.