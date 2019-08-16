KCAS Pets of the Week: Honey and Fat Cat

Pet of the Week

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a furry friend to cuddle, this week’s pets of the week should tip the scales.

First up is Honey. She’s a 1-year-old Vizsla mix. She’s shy, prefers quiet surroundings and would like an owner who can teach her that not all things in life are scary.

Next up is the aptly-named Fat Cat. He’s 25 pounds and could benefit from a diet.

“There’s a lot to love on this guy,” said Kooistra with the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Fat Cat is a laidback feline who loves to walk around and “love on” everybody.

For more about Honey, Fat Cat or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

