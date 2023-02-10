Hokee is waiting for his fur-ever home at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend for your Valentine? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to find their fur-ever home.

Hokee is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix who loves to play. The shelter said he is doing well with a daily routine. He relaxes in his kennel, keeps it clean and is potty trained. When he’s not in his kennel, he enjoys going for walks and playing.

The shelter said he plays well with other dogs and may benefit from an older dog sibling to lead by example.

He is still learning his house manners and would benefit from some patience and effort from his new family. He would do best in a home without children, the shelter said.

Jam is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who loves to snuggle. This 40-pound cuddle bug would love to take a nap with you or go on an adventure. The shelter said he has done well with children and other dogs and does “the best lean into your legs.”

Friday through Wednesday, the shelter is adopting all adult dogs for $25 and adult cat fees are waived.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.