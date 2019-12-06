KCAS Pets of the Week: Hercules and Sam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Hercules and Sam.

Hercules, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix around the age of 5, was found as a stray and is now looking for a forever home this holiday season. Shelter staff describe him as fun and energetic.

Or you could take home Pomeranian mix Sam, also a stray. His precise age isn’t known, but he’s believed to be around 10. He’s a quiet, shy lapdog.

For more information on adopting Hercules or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

An Empty the Shelters event is scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14. During it, the Bissell Pet Foundation will cover adoption fees for cats and dogs at KCAS. You will have to pay a $17 licensing fee for your new dog.