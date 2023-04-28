GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a happy puppy and a cute shar-pei.

Barb is a 1-year-old shar-pei mix who came to the shelter as a stray. She has the wrinkly face characteristic of her breed. She’s medium energy, the shelter says: She likes going on walks and then snuggling on the couch. She does well in the car. In the News 8 studio Friday, she was calm and well-behaved but curious about all the new things to see.

Barb is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (April 28, 2023)

Harriet is an 8-month-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She’s happy-go-lucky and loves people, the shelter says. She also gets along well with other dogs. She’s still learning commands but she seems eager to learn.

Harriet is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

The Kent County Animal Shelter says it has 103 animals up for adoption, including about 50 dogs. The shelter says it has seen a surge of stray animals being brought in.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.