GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thinking of bringing home a furry friend? Kent County Animal Shelter has some pups up for adoption.

Gunther is a dog who is truly man’s best friend — he loves being around people. The 3-year-old German Shepherd mix loves going for walks, playing with toys, and “lovingly lean into your legs,” said the shelter. He leads a very active lifestyle.

Gunther is up for adoption at Kent County Animal Shelter. (July 15, 2022)

Salsa, a 2-year-old mixed breed is also up for adoption. She is very social with other animals. The shelter says she is very smart and already knows some commands. Salsa is very curious and loves to go on walks.

Salsa is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (July 15, 2022)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.