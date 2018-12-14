KCAS Pets of the Week: Greenley and Mistletoe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From a playful pup to a chill companion, this week's pets of the week have both bases covered.
First up is Greenley. He’s an awesome pup who likes riding in vehicles and playing with toys and people. Greenley has lived with older children and is crate trained. However, he should be the only pet in the home, as he doesn’t care for other dogs and cats.
Next is Mistletoe, affectionately known by one shelter worker as “little pet potato.”
“If I could get another dog in my home, I would probably take her home myself,” said the Kent County Animal Shelter’s Jessica Kooistra, who added that she has yet to hear Mistletoe bark.
Mistletoe is very laid-back, very sweet and would probably be fine with other dogs and children.
If you’re interested in adopting Greenly, Mistletoe or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.