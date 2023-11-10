GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are looking for a four-legged companion, look no further than this week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Grace is a 3-year-old Doberman Pincher mix that is around 75 pounds. The shelter describes Grace as the perfect combination of sweet and playful who can be a bit shy with some people. However, once comfortable, she is affectionate and leans into you for more attention.

Grace (left) and Kain (right) are waiting for their forever homes at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Kain is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix that is around 100 pounds. The shelter describes Kain as a distinguished gentleman who loves attention and daily walks. During walks, he loves using his nose to sniff out everything around him.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.