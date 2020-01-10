KCAS Pets of the Week: Gonzo, Ava and Roberta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are Ava, Gonzo and Roberta.

Ava is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix around the age of 3. Ava is very friendly and loves sleep overs and riding in the car.

You could also take home Gonzo, a 1-year-old Basset Hound and American Staffordshire Terrier mix. At first, he is a little timid but once he warms up, he loves to cuddle and have all the attention.

If you’re looking to bring home a feline, look no further than Roberta, a 5-year-old tortie point snowshoe cat. She has blue eyes and can be a little shy, but still very sweet.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.