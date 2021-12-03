KCAS Pets of the Week: Glen and Neptune

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking for an early Christmas present? Look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Glen, who is a 9-week-old domestic longhair kitten.

Glen arrived at the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray with his two siblings. Shelter workers say he is very sweet, friendly and energetic.

Neptune is also looking for his forever home. The Kent County Animal Shelter says although he may be middle age, he’s a puppy at heart.

Neptune’s current foster family says he is potty trained and does well when left alone in the house. This outgoing pup also knows how to do a few tricks.

For more information about Lafayette, Neptune or any other adoptable pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.