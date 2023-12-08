GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two lovable dogs.

George is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who loves to cuddle. He would love to spend the day cuddling on the couch with his forever family while watching a movie. The shelter said he also enjoys spending time with other dogs.

“He may not be the best buddy for exercises, but he would definitely provide a good moral support,” the shelter said.

George is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Larry is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Larry is a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix with a big heart. this gentleman loves to go for walks, learn new tricks and play with toys. Despite his size, the shelter said he likes downtime just as much as playtime.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.