GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two cute dogs looking for forever homes.

Gabbi is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been staying with a foster family. She is playful, her foster family said, and loves her toys and treats. She likes car rides and socializing with people. Her foster family says she would do well with an active family. Gabbi already knows basic commands.

Harold is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix with a sleek black coat and cute white socks. He’s spunky, the shelter said, but also very sweet.

Harold is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.