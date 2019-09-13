KCAS Pets of the Week: Francis and Lainey

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a dog to add to the family, consider this week’s pets of the week.

Francis is 3 years old, male, 61 pounds and an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

He’s a playful guy, an enthusiastic greeter and a real goofball. Some of his favorite things include treats, being active and playing with toys.

His typical Friday night would include going for a run. Though he is pretty great, Francis could use some help with basic manners and walking nicely on a leash.

Lainey is 2 years old, 40 pounds, female and an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.

She is a happy lovebug with great manners.

Lainey loves people and would love a home that can give her a lot of attention.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

