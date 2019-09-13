KCAS Pets of the Week: Francis and Lainey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a dog to add to the family, consider this week’s pets of the week.
Francis is 3 years old, male, 61 pounds and an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
He’s a playful guy, an enthusiastic greeter and a real goofball. Some of his favorite things include treats, being active and playing with toys.
His typical Friday night would include going for a run. Though he is pretty great, Francis could use some help with basic manners and walking nicely on a leash.
Lainey is 2 years old, 40 pounds, female and an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
She is a happy lovebug with great manners.
Lainey loves people and would love a home that can give her a lot of attention.
For more information, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.