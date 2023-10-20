GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two lovable dogs that were found as strays.

Frances is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Frances is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that was adopted from the Kent County Animal Shelter as a puppy. This summer, he was found emaciated in Texas. The shelter said the local rescue traced the microchip and contacted the Kent County Animal Shelter. This sweet boy is now looking for a family to call his own.

Spicket is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Spicket is a 5-year-old bulldog mix who came to the shelter as a stray. The shelter said he has quickly won the hearts of staff with his sweet demeanor. He loves to stay next to you and chill out in a cozy home.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.