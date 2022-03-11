KCAS Pets of the Week: Fran and King

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a new four-legged friend, this week’s adoptable pets from Kent County Animal Shelter could be perfect additions to your family.

The animal shelter is ready to adopt out King, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He loves to cuddle with his foster family and has gotten along well with other dogs as well as kids. Tennis balls are his favorite toy.

Fran, a 4-year-old Siberian Husky and Shepherd mix, might be the right fit for your family. She is a big fuzzy girl, topping out around 110 pounds. Fran loves car rides and outdoor adventures.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.